Vamshi Rubber Ltd Board Meeting

51
(-4.21%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Vamshi Rubber CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
VAMSHI RUBBER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company M/s. Vamshi Rubber Limited will be held on Saturday, 09th day of November, 2024 at 11.30 A.M via Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) inter-alia to discuss the following: 1. To consider, approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. To consider and take note of Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 3. To take note of the Certificate of Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 4. Any other item with the approval of the chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Vamshi Rubber Limited was held on Saturday, 09th day of November 2024, at 11:30 AM. and concluded at 02:15 PM through video conferencing. The details are shared as an attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
VAMSHI RUBBER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company M/s. Vamshi Rubber Limited will be held on Monday 12th day of August 2024 at 11:30 A.M via Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) inter-alia to discuss the following: 1.To consider approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2.To consider and take note of Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 3.To consider and approve the Board of Directors Report on the companys activities for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 4.To take note of the Certificate of Chief Executive Officer of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 5.To consider and convene the 30th Annual General Meeting of the company and to fix the date time and venue for the same. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Appointment of M/s. Samudrala K & Co LLP as Statutory Auditors of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting of Vamshi Rubber Limited for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Intimation regarding receipt of Resignation letter from the Statutory Auditor of the Company in pursuance of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 Intimation regarding receipt of Resignation Letter from the statutory auditor of the company in pursuance of Regulation 30 read with schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulation, 2015
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
VAMSHI RUBBER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company M/s. Vamshi Rubber Limited will be held on Wednesday 29th day of May 2024 at 11:30 A.M via Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) inter-alia to discuss the following: 1. To approve and take on record the audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To take note of the reports submitted by the Auditor for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2023-24 4. To approve the appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 5. Any other business with the permission of the Chair Financials Results for the quarter and year ended 31st MARCH 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Pursuant to Reg. 30 read with Reg. 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of M/s. Vamshi Rubber Limited was held on Wednesday the 29th day of May, 2024 through VC/ OAVM at VAMSHI HOUSE, Plot No. 41, Jayabheri Enclave, Gachibowli, Hyderabad - 500032, Telangana, India. The meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M and concluded at 04:45 P.M. Inter-alia, the Board: 1. Approved the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Approved the Auditors report on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. Approved the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2023-24. 4. Approved the appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 5. Other agenda items as enclosed in the pdf. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.07.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
VAMSHI RUBBER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company M/s. Vamshi Rubber Limited will be held on Monday 12th day of February 2024 at 11.30 A.M via Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) inter-alia to discuss the following: 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. To consider and take note of the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. 3. To take note of the Certificate of Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of the company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. 4. Any other item with the approval of the chairman. With reference to the subject cited, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 12th February 2024 at 11.30 A.M and concluded at 1:30 P.M. interalia, considered and approved the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Copy of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023, along with a copy of Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith. Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) In furtherance to the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th February 2024 filed vide acknowledgment number 6841357 we are hereby again intimating the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2024)

