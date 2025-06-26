iifl-logo
Vandan Foods Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Vandan Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vandan Foods Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

Dec-2024
Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 96.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 96.93%

Non-Promoter- 3.06%

Institutions: 3.06%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vandan Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2.87

0.14

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

6.6

2.04

-0.06

Net Worth

9.47

2.18

-0.05

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vandan Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

304.05

22.344,486.0635.2804,323.558.13

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

467

01,306.940.1090.5711.22

Modi Naturals Ltd

510.1

87.35667.97-0.090104.6276.6

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

115.2

15.59577.194.950.26200.0542.29

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd

203

24.85449.023.610143.0537.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vandan Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Kalpeshkumar Bhagavandas Thakkar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rakeshkumar Rameshbhai Patel

Independent Director

Simoli Raval

Managing Director

Jitendra Rameshbhai Patel

Independent Director

Manish Shrichand Bachani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aayushi Naresh Bhatia

Registered Office

No. 503/B Wall Street,

Nr.Rly.Crossing Ellisbridge,

Gujarat - 380006

Tel: +091-89801 21363

Website: http://www.vandanfoods.in

Email: cs@vandanfoods.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Vandan Foods Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Vandan Foods Ltd share price today?

The Vandan Foods Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Vandan Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vandan Foods Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vandan Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vandan Foods Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vandan Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vandan Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vandan Foods Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vandan Foods Ltd?

Vandan Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vandan Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vandan Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

