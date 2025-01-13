iifl-logo-icon 1
Vani Commercials Ltd Balance Sheet

12.8
(1.19%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:20:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.74

11.74

4.12

4.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.66

1.34

0.11

0.07

Net Worth

13.4

13.08

4.23

4.19

Minority Interest

Debt

40.22

9.34

13.55

6.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

53.62

22.42

17.78

11.06

Fixed Assets

0.03

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.25

4.22

2.05

2.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.36

-0.3

0.11

0.11

Inventories

0.21

0.21

0.21

0.21

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.06

0.14

0.08

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.22

-0.24

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.41

-0.41

-0.18

-0.15

Cash

0.4

0.18

0.06

0.15

Total Assets

2.32

4.1

2.22

2.31

