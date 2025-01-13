Vani Commercials Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.74
11.74
4.12
4.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.66
1.34
0.11
0.07
Net Worth
13.4
13.08
4.23
4.19
Minority Interest
Debt
40.22
9.34
13.55
6.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
53.62
22.42
17.78
11.06
Fixed Assets
0.03
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.25
4.22
2.05
2.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.36
-0.3
0.11
0.11
Inventories
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.21
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.06
0.14
0.08
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.22
-0.24
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.41
-0.41
-0.18
-0.15
Cash
0.4
0.18
0.06
0.15
Total Assets
2.32
4.1
2.22
2.31
