Summary

Vani Commercials Limited was set up in February, 1988. It is a Non Deposit Accepting Non-Systematically Important Non-Banking Finance Company (ND-NSI-NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The Companys main object is Non-banking Finance activities. The market for this activity offers high potential for growth. The Company is carried onthe business of NBFI and is operating from Delhi.Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) are an integral part of the countrys financial system because of their complementary as well as competitive role. They act as a critical link in the overall financial system catering to a large market of niche customers. Inspite of strong competition faced by the NBFCs, the inner strength of NBFCs viz local knowledge, credit appraisal skill, well trained collectionmachinery, close monitoring of borrowers and personalized attention to each client, are catering to the needs of small and medium enterprises in the rural and semi urban area. However, as a result of consolidation and restructuring in the financial sector and liberalisation and globalisation of markets only few strong NBFCs now remain in business.With a firm hold in the Wholesale Lending space, the Company has now ventured into lending to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Their present product includes - loans for Purchase of Equipment and Machinery, Working Capital loans, loans for Business or Capacity expansion, Term Loans again

