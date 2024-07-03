SectorFinance
Open₹13.1
Prev. Close₹12.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹13.1
Day's Low₹12.7
52 Week's High₹15.6
52 Week's Low₹8.5
Book Value₹11.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.26
P/E59.43
EPS0.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.74
11.74
4.12
4.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.66
1.34
0.11
0.07
Net Worth
13.4
13.08
4.23
4.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.19
-0.35
0.64
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
3.13
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
3.13
0
Other Operating Income
0.02
0
Other Income
0.02
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Mukesh Kumar Sukhija
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ishita Agarwal
Managing Director
Vishal Abrol
Independent Director
Shubham Arora
Non Executive Director
Pranay Kumar Tayal
Reports by Vani Commercials Ltd
Summary
Vani Commercials Limited was set up in February, 1988. It is a Non Deposit Accepting Non-Systematically Important Non-Banking Finance Company (ND-NSI-NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The Companys main object is Non-banking Finance activities. The market for this activity offers high potential for growth. The Company is carried onthe business of NBFI and is operating from Delhi.Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) are an integral part of the countrys financial system because of their complementary as well as competitive role. They act as a critical link in the overall financial system catering to a large market of niche customers. Inspite of strong competition faced by the NBFCs, the inner strength of NBFCs viz local knowledge, credit appraisal skill, well trained collectionmachinery, close monitoring of borrowers and personalized attention to each client, are catering to the needs of small and medium enterprises in the rural and semi urban area. However, as a result of consolidation and restructuring in the financial sector and liberalisation and globalisation of markets only few strong NBFCs now remain in business.With a firm hold in the Wholesale Lending space, the Company has now ventured into lending to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Their present product includes - loans for Purchase of Equipment and Machinery, Working Capital loans, loans for Business or Capacity expansion, Term Loans again
The Vani Commercials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vani Commercials Ltd is ₹15.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vani Commercials Ltd is 59.43 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vani Commercials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vani Commercials Ltd is ₹8.5 and ₹15.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vani Commercials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.11%, 3 Years at -3.30%, 1 Year at 16.64%, 6 Month at 15.13%, 3 Month at 11.93% and 1 Month at -6.87%.
