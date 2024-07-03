iifl-logo-icon 1
Vani Commercials Ltd Share Price

13
(4.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:28:00 PM

  Open13.1
  Day's High13.1
  52 Wk High15.6
  Prev. Close12.48
  Day's Low12.7
  52 Wk Low 8.5
  Turnover (lac)0
  P/E59.43
  Face Value10
  Book Value11.63
  EPS0.21
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.26
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vani Commercials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

13.1

Prev. Close

12.48

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

13.1

Day's Low

12.7

52 Week's High

15.6

52 Week's Low

8.5

Book Value

11.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.26

P/E

59.43

EPS

0.21

Divi. Yield

0

Vani Commercials Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Vani Commercials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vani Commercials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.64%

Non-Promoter- 91.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 91.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vani Commercials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.74

11.74

4.12

4.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.66

1.34

0.11

0.07

Net Worth

13.4

13.08

4.23

4.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.19

-0.35

0.64

-0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

3.13

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

3.13

0

Other Operating Income

0.02

0

Other Income

0.02

0

Vani Commercials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vani Commercials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Mukesh Kumar Sukhija

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ishita Agarwal

Managing Director

Vishal Abrol

Independent Director

Shubham Arora

Non Executive Director

Pranay Kumar Tayal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vani Commercials Ltd

Summary

Vani Commercials Limited was set up in February, 1988. It is a Non Deposit Accepting Non-Systematically Important Non-Banking Finance Company (ND-NSI-NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The Companys main object is Non-banking Finance activities. The market for this activity offers high potential for growth. The Company is carried onthe business of NBFI and is operating from Delhi.Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) are an integral part of the countrys financial system because of their complementary as well as competitive role. They act as a critical link in the overall financial system catering to a large market of niche customers. Inspite of strong competition faced by the NBFCs, the inner strength of NBFCs viz local knowledge, credit appraisal skill, well trained collectionmachinery, close monitoring of borrowers and personalized attention to each client, are catering to the needs of small and medium enterprises in the rural and semi urban area. However, as a result of consolidation and restructuring in the financial sector and liberalisation and globalisation of markets only few strong NBFCs now remain in business.With a firm hold in the Wholesale Lending space, the Company has now ventured into lending to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Their present product includes - loans for Purchase of Equipment and Machinery, Working Capital loans, loans for Business or Capacity expansion, Term Loans again
Company FAQs

What is the Vani Commercials Ltd share price today?

The Vani Commercials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vani Commercials Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vani Commercials Ltd is ₹15.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vani Commercials Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vani Commercials Ltd is 59.43 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vani Commercials Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vani Commercials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vani Commercials Ltd is ₹8.5 and ₹15.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vani Commercials Ltd?

Vani Commercials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.11%, 3 Years at -3.30%, 1 Year at 16.64%, 6 Month at 15.13%, 3 Month at 11.93% and 1 Month at -6.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vani Commercials Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vani Commercials Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 8.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 91.35 %

