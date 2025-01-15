Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 11 Jan 2025

Vani Commercials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Appointment of one Woman Independent Director on the Board of the Company. 2. To approve Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing. 3. To approve Calendar of Events for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company 4. To appoint Scrutinizer and E-voting Agency for the E-voting/ Remote e-voting process of the Company

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Vani Commercials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS ALONGWITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED ON 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 11TH NOVEMBER, 2024 CONSTITUTION OF RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE AS PER RBI MASTER DIRECTIONS (SCALE BASED REGULATIONS) DIRECTIONS, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024) Submission of Corrected Limited Review Report on Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.12.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Vani Commercials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 30th August 2024 at 2:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing inter alia to consider the following matters: 1. To consider raising of funds through issue of equity shares on preferential basis in accordance with the provisions of Section 42 and Section 62 (1) (c) of Companies Act 2013 read with Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018. 2. To Approve Notice of 37th Annual General Meeting and Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To approve Calendar of Events of 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 4. To appoint Scrutinizer and E-voting Agency for the 37th AGM of the Company. SUBMISSION OF INTIMATION FOR CHANGE IN REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY WITHIN THE SAME CITY (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Vani Commercials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Change the Designation of Mrs. Binal Jenish Shah from Whole-time Director (Executive Director) to Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. 2. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 alongwith the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors. 3.Shifting of Registered office of the Company within the same city. 4.To consider various funding options. 5.Notice of 37th Annual General Meeting and Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24 and authorize the Company Secretary of the Company for the dispatch of the same to all stakeholders. 6. Calendar of Events of 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 7. Appointment of Scrutinizer and E-voting Agency for the 37th AGM of the Company. SUBMISSION OF OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 10TH AUGUST 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

Vani Commercials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024; 2) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24; 3) Such other matter with the permission of chair. the aforesaid audited financial results along with the audit report. Further the PAN of the designated person(s) which stands freezed w.e.f the date of the start of the closure of trading window will stand un-freezed by the Designated Depository i:e NSDL after the announcement of the aforesaid Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results ON Thursday 30th May 2024. This is for your information and record. Vani Commercials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING EARLIER SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 28TH MAY, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) SUBMISSION OF OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 30TH MAY, 2024. Submission of results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 19 Feb 2024

Vani Commercials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Mr. Shubham Arora as Additional and Independent Director of the Company. 1)On recommendations received from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has approved the Appointment of Mr. Shubham Arora (DIN: 08457037) as Additional and Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 23rd February, 2024 pursuant to Section 161 read with Section 149 of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.2) The Board proposed to make investment in Silverlink Fintech Private Limited to the extent to make it a subsidiary of the Company. 3) The Board took note of the Resignation tendered by Mr. Rohit Gupta (DIN: 10041733) from the post of Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. the closure of business hours on 24TH January, 2024.4) The Board took note of the Resignation tendered by Mr. Yugraj Singh (DIN: 09745031) from the post of Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. the closure of business hours on 23rd February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024