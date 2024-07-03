Vani Commercials Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.29
1.39
-0.39
0
1.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.29
1.39
-0.39
0
1.49
Other Operating Income
0.01
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.01
0
0
Total Income
1.3
1.39
-0.38
0
1.49
Total Expenditure
0.44
0.8
0.16
0
0.39
PBIDT
0.86
0.59
-0.54
0
1.1
Interest
0.35
0.78
-0.9
0
0.84
PBDT
0.51
-0.19
0.36
0
0.26
Depreciation
0.05
0.01
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.37
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.46
-0.2
-0.01
0
0.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.46
-0.2
-0.01
0
0.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.46
-0.2
-0.01
0
0.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.39
-0.17
0
0
0.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.74
11.74
11.74
11.74
11.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
66.66
42.44
138.46
0
73.82
PBDTM(%)
39.53
-13.66
-92.3
0
17.44
PATM(%)
35.65
-14.38
2.56
0
17.44
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
