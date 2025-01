SUBMISSION OF INTIMATION FOR CHANGE IN REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY WITHIN THE SAME CITY INTIMATION OF BOOK CLOSURE FOR 37TH AGM OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON 27TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) SUBMISSION OF DISCLOSURE OF VOTING RESULTS UNDER REG 44 OF THE SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 SUBMISSION OF SCRUTINIZERS REPORT FOR THE EVOTING PROCESS FOR THE 37TH AGM OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 27TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 SUBMISSION OF PROCEEDINGS OF 37TH AGM OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 27TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)