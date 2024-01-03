Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1.11
1.11
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
0.67
0.36
Net Worth
1.78
1.47
Minority Interest
Debt
3.26
3.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0.1
Total Liabilities
5.18
5.01
Fixed Assets
4.86
5.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
0.31
-0.1
Inventories
0.15
0.15
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.95
1.69
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.92
0.46
Sundry Creditors
-2.31
-2.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.4
-0.2
Cash
0.02
0
Total Assets
5.19
5.01
