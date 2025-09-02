No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1.11
1.11
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
0.67
0.36
Net Worth
1.78
1.47
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
10.64
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
10.64
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,802.2
|0
|1,90,694.48
|-118.18
|0.36
|9,223.13
|799.35
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
453.05
|0
|14,201.16
|7.72
|0.02
|48
|145.78
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
27.63
|32.51
|14,080.44
|139.36
|1.3
|1,700.23
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
418.15
|14.16
|12,094.02
|201.62
|1.2
|2,342.32
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
111.05
|24.68
|10,791.93
|75.98
|1.51
|1,882.93
|40.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Mustak Odiya
Managing Director
Ravindra Dhareshivkar
Non Executive Director
Archana Odiya
Independent Director
Pratik Jain
Independent Director
Jaydeep Sodha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krupali Thakkar
307,308 Sun Industrial Estate,
Sun Mill Compound Lower Parel,
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: +91 022 4972 3618
Website: http://www.vashishthaluxuryfashion.com
Email: cs@vashishthaluxuryfashion.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Ltd
