Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,802.2
|0
|1,90,694.48
|-118.18
|0.36
|9,223.13
|799.35
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
453.05
|0
|14,201.16
|7.72
|0.02
|48
|145.78
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
27.63
|32.51
|14,080.44
|139.36
|1.3
|1,700.23
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
418.15
|14.16
|12,094.02
|201.62
|1.2
|2,342.32
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
111.05
|24.68
|10,791.93
|75.98
|1.51
|1,882.93
|40.19
