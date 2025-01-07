Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.27
1.13
0.1
0.33
yoy growth (%)
-76.02
1,007.42
-69.75
Raw materials
-0.16
-0.79
-0.09
-0.27
As % of sales
59.83
70.24
96.76
80.16
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.08
-0.02
-0.03
As % of sales
19.22
7.87
21.91
11.01
Other costs
-0.14
-0.31
-0.04
-0.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
53.26
28
42.55
7.45
Operating profit
-0.08
-0.06
-0.06
0
OPM
-32.31
-6.12
-61.23
1.36
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-7.2
-4.25
Other income
0.1
0.06
0.05
0.05
Profit before tax
0
-0.01
-0.01
0.04
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-27.27
0
1.78
-26.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.01
-0.01
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.01
-0.01
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-119.35
2
-134.01
NPM
0.88
-1.09
-11.83
10.52
