Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.45
(-2.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:22:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.27

1.13

0.1

0.33

yoy growth (%)

-76.02

1,007.42

-69.75

Raw materials

-0.16

-0.79

-0.09

-0.27

As % of sales

59.83

70.24

96.76

80.16

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.08

-0.02

-0.03

As % of sales

19.22

7.87

21.91

11.01

Other costs

-0.14

-0.31

-0.04

-0.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.26

28

42.55

7.45

Operating profit

-0.08

-0.06

-0.06

0

OPM

-32.31

-6.12

-61.23

1.36

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-7.2

-4.25

Other income

0.1

0.06

0.05

0.05

Profit before tax

0

-0.01

-0.01

0.04

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-27.27

0

1.78

-26.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.01

-0.01

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.01

-0.01

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-119.35

2

-134.01

NPM

0.88

-1.09

-11.83

10.52

