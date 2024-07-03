iifl-logo-icon 1
Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd Share Price

10.75
(4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:18:00 AM

  • Open10.24
  • Day's High10.75
  • 52 Wk High18.7
  • Prev. Close10.24
  • Day's Low9.82
  • 52 Wk Low 7.16
  • Turnover (lac)1.76
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.19
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

10.24

Prev. Close

10.24

Turnover(Lac.)

1.76

Day's High

10.75

Day's Low

9.82

52 Week's High

18.7

52 Week's Low

7.16

Book Value

6.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

15 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:36 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.4

8.4

1.2

1.2

Preference Capital

0.26

0.26

0.26

0.26

Reserves

4.23

7.76

1.66

1.66

Net Worth

12.89

16.42

3.12

3.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.27

1.13

0.1

0.33

yoy growth (%)

-76.02

1,007.42

-69.75

Raw materials

-0.16

-0.79

-0.09

-0.27

As % of sales

59.83

70.24

96.76

80.16

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.08

-0.02

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

-0.01

-0.01

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.19

1.21

-0.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-76.02

1,007.42

-69.75

Op profit growth

26.58

10.7

-1,456.95

EBIT growth

-129.26

3.05

-124.36

Net profit growth

-119.35

2

-134.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

16.75

0.27

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

16.75

0.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.1

Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Devi Singh

Independent Director

Premaram Patel

Independent Director

Chinu Kalal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anita Kumawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Vaxfab Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as Ellora Trading Limited) was incorporated on 9th February, 1983 in West Bengal and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 19 February, 1983. Company name was changed from Ellora Trading Limited toVaxfab Enterprises Limited on July 16, 2022. The Company is engaged in trading of fabrics and garments.Initially, the Company was doing trading activity of Insulators by procuring insulators from others selling the same to other parties locally or within India. It then diversified its business apart from insulators in doing trading business of textile garments. The major products comprised of Pin insulator; Suspension insulator and Strain insulator.During the year 2022-23, the Object of the Company is changed to: i) carry on the business as manufacturers, exporters, importers, traders, buyers, sellers, dealers and distributors of domestic electrical and audio-visual appliances, like air conditioners, refrigerator, radio, television, electrical fans, electrical fittings, music system including music players, computer operated music system, mixers, grinders, oven, electrical cooking range, flour machinery, cloth, dish washing machines and any other electronic appliances. ii) To carry on the business of buying, selling, reselling, importing, exporting, transporting, storing, developing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, dealing in any manner whatsoever in all type of goods on retail as well as on wholesale basis in Ind
Company FAQs

What is the Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd is ₹9.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 1.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd is ₹7.16 and ₹18.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd?

Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.18%, 3 Years at 11.09%, 1 Year at -41.22%, 6 Month at 2.30%, 3 Month at 29.78% and 1 Month at -12.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

