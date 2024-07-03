Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹10.24
Prev. Close₹10.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.76
Day's High₹10.75
Day's Low₹9.82
52 Week's High₹18.7
52 Week's Low₹7.16
Book Value₹6.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.4
8.4
1.2
1.2
Preference Capital
0.26
0.26
0.26
0.26
Reserves
4.23
7.76
1.66
1.66
Net Worth
12.89
16.42
3.12
3.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.27
1.13
0.1
0.33
yoy growth (%)
-76.02
1,007.42
-69.75
Raw materials
-0.16
-0.79
-0.09
-0.27
As % of sales
59.83
70.24
96.76
80.16
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.08
-0.02
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
-0.01
-0.01
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.19
1.21
-0.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-76.02
1,007.42
-69.75
Op profit growth
26.58
10.7
-1,456.95
EBIT growth
-129.26
3.05
-124.36
Net profit growth
-119.35
2
-134.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
16.75
0.27
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
16.75
0.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Devi Singh
Independent Director
Premaram Patel
Independent Director
Chinu Kalal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anita Kumawat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Vaxfab Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as Ellora Trading Limited) was incorporated on 9th February, 1983 in West Bengal and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 19 February, 1983. Company name was changed from Ellora Trading Limited toVaxfab Enterprises Limited on July 16, 2022. The Company is engaged in trading of fabrics and garments.Initially, the Company was doing trading activity of Insulators by procuring insulators from others selling the same to other parties locally or within India. It then diversified its business apart from insulators in doing trading business of textile garments. The major products comprised of Pin insulator; Suspension insulator and Strain insulator.During the year 2022-23, the Object of the Company is changed to: i) carry on the business as manufacturers, exporters, importers, traders, buyers, sellers, dealers and distributors of domestic electrical and audio-visual appliances, like air conditioners, refrigerator, radio, television, electrical fans, electrical fittings, music system including music players, computer operated music system, mixers, grinders, oven, electrical cooking range, flour machinery, cloth, dish washing machines and any other electronic appliances. ii) To carry on the business of buying, selling, reselling, importing, exporting, transporting, storing, developing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, dealing in any manner whatsoever in all type of goods on retail as well as on wholesale basis in Ind
The Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd is ₹9.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 1.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd is ₹7.16 and ₹18.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.18%, 3 Years at 11.09%, 1 Year at -41.22%, 6 Month at 2.30%, 3 Month at 29.78% and 1 Month at -12.18%.
