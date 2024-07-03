Summary

Vaxfab Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as Ellora Trading Limited) was incorporated on 9th February, 1983 in West Bengal and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 19 February, 1983. Company name was changed from Ellora Trading Limited toVaxfab Enterprises Limited on July 16, 2022. The Company is engaged in trading of fabrics and garments.Initially, the Company was doing trading activity of Insulators by procuring insulators from others selling the same to other parties locally or within India. It then diversified its business apart from insulators in doing trading business of textile garments. The major products comprised of Pin insulator; Suspension insulator and Strain insulator.During the year 2022-23, the Object of the Company is changed to: i) carry on the business as manufacturers, exporters, importers, traders, buyers, sellers, dealers and distributors of domestic electrical and audio-visual appliances, like air conditioners, refrigerator, radio, television, electrical fans, electrical fittings, music system including music players, computer operated music system, mixers, grinders, oven, electrical cooking range, flour machinery, cloth, dish washing machines and any other electronic appliances. ii) To carry on the business of buying, selling, reselling, importing, exporting, transporting, storing, developing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, dealing in any manner whatsoever in all type of goods on retail as well as on wholesale basis in Ind

Read More