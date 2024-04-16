|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|15 Apr 2024
|7 May 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Monday, 15th April, 2024 at Survey No.229 Paiki, Plot No.2 Nr Gandhi Estate, B/h Ashopalav Hotel, Narol, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - 382 405 which commenced at 1:00 P.M. and concluded at 1:06 P.M., inter-alia has considered and approved agenda as outcome attached. Vaxfab Enterprises Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting as per attachment Newspaper Advertisement for Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.04.2024) Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 7th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) Scrutinizer Report of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)
