Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting and Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results The Board Meeting to be held on 12/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Vaxfab Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. b) To transact other businesses as per agenda being circulated. The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations together with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors are enclosed herewith as Annexure A. These results are also being uploaded on the Companys website. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 6th August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company which commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:20 P.M. inter-alia has: 1. Considered and approved the Directors Report of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24 along with Annexures. 2. Decided to hold 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 28th August, 2024 at 2:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You.

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 20 May 2024

Pursuant to Regulations 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., on 20th May, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company situated at F6-603, The Palace, Surat, (M Corp + OG) (Part), Surat City, Gujarat, India - 395 010, which commenced at 12:00 P.M., and concluded at 12.30 P.M has considered and approved to keep books of account and other relevant books and papers and financial statement at F6-603, The Palace, Surat, (M Corp + OG) (Part), Surat City, Gujarat, India - 395 010. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th May, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th May, 2024

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 9 May 2024

Vaxfab Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 15th May 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at registered office of the Comoany Situated at F6-603 The Palace Surat (M Corp + OG) (Part) Surat City - 395 010 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Pursuant to Regulations 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., on 15th May, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company situated at F6- 603, The Palace, Surat, (M Corp + OG) (Part), Surat City, Gujarat, India - 395 010, which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:50 PM., inter alia has considered and approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors report. Submission of Audited Financials (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Monday, 15th April, 2024 at Survey No.229 Paiki, Plot No.2 Nr Gandhi Estate, B/h Ashopalav Hotel, Narol, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - 382 405 which commenced at 1:00 P.M. and concluded at 1:06 P.M., inter-alia has considered and approved agenda as outcome attached. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 as per attachment attached. Intimation as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 as per attachemnet.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024