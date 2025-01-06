iifl-logo-icon 1
Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

22.56
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

Veer Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.7

1.17

2.17

1.03

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.98

-1.04

-1

Tax paid

-0.14

0.09

0.37

0.15

Working capital

-0.27

7.55

12.12

16.37

Other operating items

Operating

-0.69

7.83

13.62

16.55

Capital expenditure

-1.55

-1.72

0.23

1.1

Free cash flow

-2.24

6.11

13.85

17.65

Equity raised

101.96

99.98

92.83

80.44

Investing

0

0

0

-29.35

Financing

0

-0.79

0.26

-1.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

99.72

105.3

106.95

67.23

