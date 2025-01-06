Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.7
1.17
2.17
1.03
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.98
-1.04
-1
Tax paid
-0.14
0.09
0.37
0.15
Working capital
-0.27
7.55
12.12
16.37
Other operating items
Operating
-0.69
7.83
13.62
16.55
Capital expenditure
-1.55
-1.72
0.23
1.1
Free cash flow
-2.24
6.11
13.85
17.65
Equity raised
101.96
99.98
92.83
80.44
Investing
0
0
0
-29.35
Financing
0
-0.79
0.26
-1.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
99.72
105.3
106.95
67.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.