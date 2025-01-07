Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.56
6.09
14.18
17.71
yoy growth (%)
24.02
-57.02
-19.92
-63.85
Raw materials
-5.38
-3.42
-9.57
-14.01
As % of sales
71.24
56.25
67.47
79.08
Employee costs
-0.52
-0.61
-1.11
-1.11
As % of sales
6.94
10.07
7.85
6.29
Other costs
-1.24
-1.6
-1.84
-1.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.41
26.25
13.02
7.87
Operating profit
0.4
0.45
1.65
1.19
OPM
5.39
7.41
11.64
6.75
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.98
-1.04
-1
Interest expense
0
-0.03
-0.1
-0.47
Other income
1.28
1.74
1.66
1.32
Profit before tax
0.7
1.17
2.17
1.03
Taxes
-0.14
0.09
0.37
0.15
Tax rate
-20.04
7.98
17.48
15.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.56
1.27
2.55
1.19
Exceptional items
-0.24
-0.94
0
0
Net profit
0.31
0.32
2.55
1.19
yoy growth (%)
-2.82
-87.23
113.52
-20.59
NPM
4.18
5.33
17.97
6.74
