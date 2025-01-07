iifl-logo-icon 1
Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.58
(0.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:25:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.56

6.09

14.18

17.71

yoy growth (%)

24.02

-57.02

-19.92

-63.85

Raw materials

-5.38

-3.42

-9.57

-14.01

As % of sales

71.24

56.25

67.47

79.08

Employee costs

-0.52

-0.61

-1.11

-1.11

As % of sales

6.94

10.07

7.85

6.29

Other costs

-1.24

-1.6

-1.84

-1.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.41

26.25

13.02

7.87

Operating profit

0.4

0.45

1.65

1.19

OPM

5.39

7.41

11.64

6.75

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.98

-1.04

-1

Interest expense

0

-0.03

-0.1

-0.47

Other income

1.28

1.74

1.66

1.32

Profit before tax

0.7

1.17

2.17

1.03

Taxes

-0.14

0.09

0.37

0.15

Tax rate

-20.04

7.98

17.48

15.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.56

1.27

2.55

1.19

Exceptional items

-0.24

-0.94

0

0

Net profit

0.31

0.32

2.55

1.19

yoy growth (%)

-2.82

-87.23

113.52

-20.59

NPM

4.18

5.33

17.97

6.74

