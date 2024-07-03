Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹23.74
Prev. Close₹23.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.17
Day's High₹23.96
Day's Low₹22.71
52 Week's High₹35.64
52 Week's Low₹16.85
Book Value₹43.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.98
P/E27.93
EPS0.85
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.96
14.96
11.51
11.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.05
48.72
52.12
51.32
Net Worth
64.01
63.68
63.63
62.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.56
6.09
14.18
17.71
yoy growth (%)
24.02
-57.02
-19.92
-63.85
Raw materials
-5.38
-3.42
-9.57
-14.01
As % of sales
71.24
56.25
67.47
79.08
Employee costs
-0.52
-0.61
-1.11
-1.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.7
1.17
2.17
1.03
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.98
-1.04
-1
Tax paid
-0.14
0.09
0.37
0.15
Working capital
-0.27
7.55
12.12
16.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.02
-57.02
-19.92
-63.85
Op profit growth
-9.85
-72.6
38.07
-61.31
EBIT growth
-41.34
-46.85
49.8
-32.51
Net profit growth
-2.82
-87.23
113.52
-20.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Yogesh M Shah
Independent Director
Joseph J Tauro
Independent Director
Chetan H Mehta
Independent Director
Mitesh J Kuvadia
Company Secretary
Nipa N Thakker
Additional Director.
Bhavin S Shah
WTD & Additional Director
Krupa Shah
Non Executive Director
Arvind M Shah
Non Executive Director
Nilesh Kantilal Shah
Non Executive Director
Ashwin Savla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Founded in 2006 and listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited is an innovative energy & infrastructure company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The main Business of the Company is to create infrastructure development facilities for the installation of Wind Turbine Generator. Its objective is to play a major role in responding to the growing problem of climate change attributed to greenhouse gas emissions. Currently, Veer Energy wind farms in operation and construction represent a substantial reduction in carbon dioxide emissions annually.The Company operates in two segments: Energy & Infrastructure and Trading. The Company focuses to develop wind farm infrastructure in Gujarat up to 200 mega-watts in three to four phases. The Company focuses to develop 50 mega-watts infrastructure in Bhavnagar District and another 25 mega-watts infrastructure in Kutch District, Gujarat. The company also focuses to develop its own Wind Farm for 5.1 mega-watts in Gujarat. The company is currently active in western region of India with approximately 55 MW in operation or construction. Significant future growth is expected in both core and new markets, supported by a large development pipeline and Veer Energys network of joint development ventures with world class local developers & contractors.Veer Energy provides technical solutions for a future with reduced dependence on fossil fuels and fewer greenhouse gas emissions, which has been identified as the cause of
Read More
The Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹33.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is 27.93 and 0.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹16.85 and ₹35.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.37%, 3 Years at 26.28%, 1 Year at 34.28%, 6 Month at 12.03%, 3 Month at 1.41% and 1 Month at -7.01%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.