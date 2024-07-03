Summary

Founded in 2006 and listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited is an innovative energy & infrastructure company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The main Business of the Company is to create infrastructure development facilities for the installation of Wind Turbine Generator. Its objective is to play a major role in responding to the growing problem of climate change attributed to greenhouse gas emissions. Currently, Veer Energy wind farms in operation and construction represent a substantial reduction in carbon dioxide emissions annually.The Company operates in two segments: Energy & Infrastructure and Trading. The Company focuses to develop wind farm infrastructure in Gujarat up to 200 mega-watts in three to four phases. The Company focuses to develop 50 mega-watts infrastructure in Bhavnagar District and another 25 mega-watts infrastructure in Kutch District, Gujarat. The company also focuses to develop its own Wind Farm for 5.1 mega-watts in Gujarat. The company is currently active in western region of India with approximately 55 MW in operation or construction. Significant future growth is expected in both core and new markets, supported by a large development pipeline and Veer Energys network of joint development ventures with world class local developers & contractors.Veer Energy provides technical solutions for a future with reduced dependence on fossil fuels and fewer greenhouse gas emissions, which has been identified as the cause of

