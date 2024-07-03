iifl-logo-icon 1
Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

22.71
(-4.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:00 PM

  • Open23.74
  • Day's High23.96
  • 52 Wk High35.64
  • Prev. Close23.74
  • Day's Low22.71
  • 52 Wk Low 16.85
  • Turnover (lac)6.17
  • P/E27.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.23
  • EPS0.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

23.74

Prev. Close

23.74

Turnover(Lac.)

6.17

Day's High

23.96

Day's Low

22.71

52 Week's High

35.64

52 Week's Low

16.85

Book Value

43.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.98

P/E

27.93

EPS

0.85

Divi. Yield

0

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.74%

Non-Promoter- 0.39%

Institutions: 0.38%

Non-Institutions: 73.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.96

14.96

11.51

11.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

49.05

48.72

52.12

51.32

Net Worth

64.01

63.68

63.63

62.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.56

6.09

14.18

17.71

yoy growth (%)

24.02

-57.02

-19.92

-63.85

Raw materials

-5.38

-3.42

-9.57

-14.01

As % of sales

71.24

56.25

67.47

79.08

Employee costs

-0.52

-0.61

-1.11

-1.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.7

1.17

2.17

1.03

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.98

-1.04

-1

Tax paid

-0.14

0.09

0.37

0.15

Working capital

-0.27

7.55

12.12

16.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.02

-57.02

-19.92

-63.85

Op profit growth

-9.85

-72.6

38.07

-61.31

EBIT growth

-41.34

-46.85

49.8

-32.51

Net profit growth

-2.82

-87.23

113.52

-20.59

No Record Found

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Yogesh M Shah

Independent Director

Joseph J Tauro

Independent Director

Chetan H Mehta

Independent Director

Mitesh J Kuvadia

Company Secretary

Nipa N Thakker

Additional Director.

Bhavin S Shah

WTD & Additional Director

Krupa Shah

Non Executive Director

Arvind M Shah

Non Executive Director

Nilesh Kantilal Shah

Non Executive Director

Ashwin Savla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Founded in 2006 and listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited is an innovative energy & infrastructure company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The main Business of the Company is to create infrastructure development facilities for the installation of Wind Turbine Generator. Its objective is to play a major role in responding to the growing problem of climate change attributed to greenhouse gas emissions. Currently, Veer Energy wind farms in operation and construction represent a substantial reduction in carbon dioxide emissions annually.The Company operates in two segments: Energy & Infrastructure and Trading. The Company focuses to develop wind farm infrastructure in Gujarat up to 200 mega-watts in three to four phases. The Company focuses to develop 50 mega-watts infrastructure in Bhavnagar District and another 25 mega-watts infrastructure in Kutch District, Gujarat. The company also focuses to develop its own Wind Farm for 5.1 mega-watts in Gujarat. The company is currently active in western region of India with approximately 55 MW in operation or construction. Significant future growth is expected in both core and new markets, supported by a large development pipeline and Veer Energys network of joint development ventures with world class local developers & contractors.Veer Energy provides technical solutions for a future with reduced dependence on fossil fuels and fewer greenhouse gas emissions, which has been identified as the cause of
Company FAQs

What is the Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹33.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is 27.93 and 0.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹16.85 and ₹35.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd?

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.37%, 3 Years at 26.28%, 1 Year at 34.28%, 6 Month at 12.03%, 3 Month at 1.41% and 1 Month at -7.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.74 %
Institutions - 0.39 %
Public - 73.87 %

