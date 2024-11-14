Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

VEER ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you about the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. November 14, 2024 as under: 1. The Board has approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

VEER ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Increase Authorized Share Capital of the Company. 2. Draft notice convening 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. To fix Book Closure date. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you about outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. September 03, 2024 as under: 1. The Board has considered and approved to increase Authorized Share Capital from Rs. 20 Crores to Rs. 35 Crores and consequent Alteration in Memorandum of Association. 2. The Board has decided to convene the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 10.30 A.M. at 6, New Nandu Industrial Estate, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E), Mumbai - 400093. 3. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on 30th September, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 12.00 p.m. and concluded at 12.40 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

VEER ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Yogesh Shah as Managing Director of the Company subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. 3. Draft Directors Report for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. 4. To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Bhavin Shah who retires by rotation. Please find enclosed Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) for Re-appointment of Managing Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

VEER ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you about the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. May 30, 2024 as under: 1. The Board has approved and taken on record Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. To conserve resources of the Company, the Board has not recommended any dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.00 p.m Please find attached details under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR for appointment of Internal and Secretarial Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

VEER ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve rights issue price and ratio as may be decided by the Board This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i. e. 28th February, 2024, inter alia, has approved the following: 1. Board has decided to issue new 49,87,645 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 12.50/- per share by way of Rights Issue to the existing shareholders of the Company at an issue price of Rs. 22.50/- per equity share in the ratio of 1:3 i.e. 1 (one) new Right Share for every 3 (three) existing Equity Shares held by the eligible shareholders. Further we are enclosing herewith the additional details pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 as Annexure I. The Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.02.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024