Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Founded in 2006 and listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited is an innovative energy & infrastructure company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The main Business of the Company is to create infrastructure development facilities for the installation of Wind Turbine Generator. Its objective is to play a major role in responding to the growing problem of climate change attributed to greenhouse gas emissions. Currently, Veer Energy wind farms in operation and construction represent a substantial reduction in carbon dioxide emissions annually.The Company operates in two segments: Energy & Infrastructure and Trading. The Company focuses to develop wind farm infrastructure in Gujarat up to 200 mega-watts in three to four phases. The Company focuses to develop 50 mega-watts infrastructure in Bhavnagar District and another 25 mega-watts infrastructure in Kutch District, Gujarat. The company also focuses to develop its own Wind Farm for 5.1 mega-watts in Gujarat. The company is currently active in western region of India with approximately 55 MW in operation or construction. Significant future growth is expected in both core and new markets, supported by a large development pipeline and Veer Energys network of joint development ventures with world class local developers & contractors.Veer Energy provides technical solutions for a future with reduced dependence on fossil fuels and fewer greenhouse gas emissions, which has been identified as the cause of global warming and is a major threat to the planet.Veer Energys development of wind energy is consistent with what is prescribed by the Kyoto Protocol. Once in operation, wind farms are a virtually emission free energy source, providing clean and sustainable energy. Veer Energy works to be actively involved in all key phases of wind farm development, finance, construction, and operation.Veer Energys wind farm design ensures an optimal economic balance due to professional site selection and technical quality of the wind turbines. With change in management on Board 2006, the Company focuses on development of infrastructure in the power sector including setting up of wind turbine generators farms and associated infrastructure.The Companys Wind Farms Project today stand astride four high wind potential states Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, spread across of India. It installed and commissioned over 200 MW Wind farm, which create value through reliable and efficient generation of non-conventional power through innovation in solar and wind power solutions.Apart from this, the Company takes care of all the aspects related to development of wind power project from concept to commissioning including operation and maintenance . This includes wind studies, energy assessment, land acquisition, site infrastructure development, power evacuation, statutory approvals, supply of WTG, erection and commissioning and long term operation and maintenance of the wind farms. Their wind power infrastructure development services include Wind Resource Assessment; land sourcing; micro siting, civil infrastructure, electrical infrastructure and installation & commissioning of plant.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the company installed and completed 1.35 mega-watts in Kutch District.In 2010-11, the Company commissioned 17MW Energy Plant out of 25 MW in Jamnagar district by March 2011. In 2011-12, it commissioned 35MW in Village Vinzalpur District Jamnagar and 20.40 MW out of 79.5 MW in Rajasthan by March 2012, commissioned 28.90 MW in Rajasthan in 2013; commissioned 20 MW in Rajasthan in 2014 Whilst in Gujarat Site 8.5 MW was commissioned; further commissioned 6 MW in Gujarat in 2015 and started Engineering Division which undertakes job work activities. M/s. Shruti Power Projects Private Limited became subsidiary of the Company in 2014-15.