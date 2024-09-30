|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Please find attached herewith the Outcome of Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. on Monday, 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Notice of the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24. The same will be made available on the website of the Company, at www.veerenergy.net. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
