Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
21.28
21.28
21.28
21.28
Preference Capital
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
Reserves
-26.3
-26.12
-25.98
-26.05
Net Worth
-0.52
-0.34
-0.19
-0.27
Minority Interest
Debt
1.37
1.15
1.28
0.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.85
0.81
1.08
0.71
Fixed Assets
0.84
0.96
1.11
1.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.21
-0.2
-0.09
-0.67
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.09
0.09
0.08
0.03
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.89
2
0.35
0.35
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.04
-0.03
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.14
-2.25
-0.49
-1.03
Cash
0.21
0.04
0.06
0.05
Total Assets
0.84
0.8
1.08
0.68
