Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

21.28

21.28

21.28

21.28

Preference Capital

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

Reserves

-26.3

-26.12

-25.98

-26.05

Net Worth

-0.52

-0.34

-0.19

-0.27

Minority Interest

Debt

1.37

1.15

1.28

0.98

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.85

0.81

1.08

0.71

Fixed Assets

0.84

0.96

1.11

1.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.21

-0.2

-0.09

-0.67

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.09

0.09

0.08

0.03

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.89

2

0.35

0.35

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.04

-0.03

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.14

-2.25

-0.49

-1.03

Cash

0.21

0.04

0.06

0.05

Total Assets

0.84

0.8

1.08

0.68

