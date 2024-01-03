Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.42
-0.07
0.03
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.25
-0.09
-0.1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.58
0.04
0.03
0.51
Other operating items
Operating
0.46
-0.63
-0.12
0.44
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.46
-0.63
-0.12
0.44
Equity raised
-52.1
-51.24
-51.09
-51.16
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.54
1.02
0.77
0.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-50.1
-50.86
-50.45
-50.35
