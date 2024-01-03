iifl-logo
Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd Peer Comparison

VEGEPRO FOODS & FEEDS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

316.45

22.674,552.4535.2804,323.558.13

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

459.5

01,285.950.1090.5711.22

Modi Naturals Ltd

487

83.39637.72-0.090104.6276.6

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

113

15.22563.414.950.27200.0542.29

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd

209.9

25.69464.173.610143.0537.01

