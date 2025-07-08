iifl-logo
Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:34 PM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 88.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

21.28

21.28

21.28

21.28

Preference Capital

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

Reserves

-26.3

-26.12

-25.98

-26.05

Net Worth

-0.52

-0.34

-0.19

-0.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

0

-0.01

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.42

-0.07

0.03

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.25

-0.09

-0.1

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.58

0.04

0.03

0.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

96.74

231.96

-83.54

122.39

EBIT growth

-117.48

474.83

-316.52

-117.19

Net profit growth

-117.48

474.83

-316.52

-104.02

Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

316.45

23.254,669.0135.2804,323.558.13

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

459.5

01,285.950.1090.5711.22

Modi Naturals Ltd

487

83.39637.72-0.090104.6276.6

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

113

15.29566.174.950.27200.0542.29

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd

209.9

25.69464.283.610143.0537.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

M K Gupta

Independent Director

Sanjay Rawka

Chairman & Managing Director

Shyam Sunder Sharma

Director

Babita Umang Nagori

Company Secretary

Aakansha Khandelwal

Registered Office

A/2 Rahiya Industrial Estate,

Kalpi Road Orai,

Uttar Pradesh - 285001

Tel: +91-33-22102211

Website: http://www.vegeprofoods.com

Email: investors.vffl@gmail.com

Registrar Office

P-22,

Bondel Road,

Kolkata-700019

Tel: 91-33-22806692/6693/

Website: www.cbmsl.com

Email: rta@cbmsl.com

Summary

Reports by Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd share price today?

The Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd?

Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

