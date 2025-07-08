Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
21.28
21.28
21.28
21.28
Preference Capital
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
Reserves
-26.3
-26.12
-25.98
-26.05
Net Worth
-0.52
-0.34
-0.19
-0.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
0
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.42
-0.07
0.03
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.25
-0.09
-0.1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.58
0.04
0.03
0.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
96.74
231.96
-83.54
122.39
EBIT growth
-117.48
474.83
-316.52
-117.19
Net profit growth
-117.48
474.83
-316.52
-104.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
316.45
|23.25
|4,669.01
|35.28
|0
|4,323.5
|58.13
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
459.5
|0
|1,285.95
|0.1
|0
|90.57
|11.22
Modi Naturals Ltd
487
|83.39
|637.72
|-0.09
|0
|104.62
|76.6
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
113
|15.29
|566.17
|4.95
|0.27
|200.05
|42.29
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd
209.9
|25.69
|464.28
|3.61
|0
|143.05
|37.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
M K Gupta
Independent Director
Sanjay Rawka
Chairman & Managing Director
Shyam Sunder Sharma
Director
Babita Umang Nagori
Company Secretary
Aakansha Khandelwal
A/2 Rahiya Industrial Estate,
Kalpi Road Orai,
Uttar Pradesh - 285001
Tel: +91-33-22102211
Website: http://www.vegeprofoods.com
Email: investors.vffl@gmail.com
P-22,
Bondel Road,
Kolkata-700019
Tel: 91-33-22806692/6693/
Website: www.cbmsl.com
Email: rta@cbmsl.com
Reports by Vegepro Foods & Feeds Ltd
