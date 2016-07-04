Vertex Spinning Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
19.91
19.91
19.91
19.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
232.15
234.94
241.2
245.69
Net Worth
252.06
254.85
261.11
265.6
Minority Interest
Debt
25.5
25.5
25.5
25.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.6
3.71
3.75
3.84
Total Liabilities
281.16
284.06
290.36
294.94
Fixed Assets
274.49
277.34
283.17
289.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.24
6.22
6.78
4.92
Inventories
9.39
9.63
10.24
10.24
Inventory Days
11,831.16
4,381.49
933.46
96.56
Sundry Debtors
33.78
33.8
34.4
36.54
Debtor Days
42,561.93
15,378.46
3,135.86
344.59
Other Current Assets
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.23
Sundry Creditors
-37.1
-37.39
-38.02
-42.02
Creditor Days
46,745.05
17,011.85
3,465.85
396.26
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.04
-0.06
-0.06
Cash
0.18
0.25
0.17
0.18
Total Assets
281.15
284.05
290.36
294.94
