|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.28
0.8
4
38.7
yoy growth (%)
-63.88
-79.96
-89.65
-47.41
Raw materials
-0.26
-1.2
-2.13
-38.34
As % of sales
91.69
149.88
53.38
99.06
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
7
1.84
0
0
Other costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.01
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.71
7.36
0.43
0.25
Operating profit
-0.04
-0.47
1.84
0.26
OPM
-16.41
-59.09
46.17
0.68
Depreciation
-2.47
-2.83
-3.42
-3.42
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-2.52
-3.3
-1.58
-3.16
Taxes
0.1
0.04
0.08
0.08
Tax rate
-4.14
-1.33
-5.37
-2.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.42
-3.26
-1.49
-3.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.42
-3.26
-1.49
-3.08
yoy growth (%)
-25.75
118.12
-51.47
9,817.91
NPM
-836.12
-406.67
-37.35
-7.96
