Vertex Spinning Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.64
(0.00%)
Jul 4, 2016|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.28

0.8

4

38.7

yoy growth (%)

-63.88

-79.96

-89.65

-47.41

Raw materials

-0.26

-1.2

-2.13

-38.34

As % of sales

91.69

149.88

53.38

99.06

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

As % of sales

7

1.84

0

0

Other costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.01

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.71

7.36

0.43

0.25

Operating profit

-0.04

-0.47

1.84

0.26

OPM

-16.41

-59.09

46.17

0.68

Depreciation

-2.47

-2.83

-3.42

-3.42

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-2.52

-3.3

-1.58

-3.16

Taxes

0.1

0.04

0.08

0.08

Tax rate

-4.14

-1.33

-5.37

-2.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.42

-3.26

-1.49

-3.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.42

-3.26

-1.49

-3.08

yoy growth (%)

-25.75

118.12

-51.47

9,817.91

NPM

-836.12

-406.67

-37.35

-7.96

