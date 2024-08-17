SectorTrading
Open₹1.64
Prev. Close₹1.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹1.64
Day's Low₹1.64
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹126.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
19.91
19.91
19.91
19.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
232.15
234.94
241.2
245.69
Net Worth
252.06
254.85
261.11
265.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.28
0.8
4
38.7
yoy growth (%)
-63.88
-79.96
-89.65
-47.41
Raw materials
-0.26
-1.2
-2.13
-38.34
As % of sales
91.69
149.88
53.38
99.06
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-2.52
-3.3
-1.58
-3.16
Depreciation
-2.47
-2.83
-3.42
-3.42
Tax paid
0.1
0.04
0.08
0.08
Working capital
-0.04
-0.43
1.84
-0.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.88
-79.96
-89.65
-47.41
Op profit growth
-89.97
-125.64
601.24
-88.62
EBIT growth
-23.58
109.18
-50.06
184.72
Net profit growth
-25.75
118.12
-51.47
9,817.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
SAMAR BALLAV MOHAPATRA
Additional Director
SURENDRA MUNGEE
Additional Director
GIRIRAJ PRASAD SHARMA
Managing Director
SACHIN SHARMA
Director
SURESH SHARMA
Additional Director
SHIV KUMAR MISRA
Managing Director
KAPIL VIJAY PANDYA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vertex Spinning Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Gautam Jha and associates with Suresh Sharma, Vertex Machineries (VML) was incorporated on Sep.94 as a private limited company. It became a public limited company in May 95. VML group companies are Brakes Auto (I), S S Forgings and Engineering and Sterling Kalksand Bricks.In Feb.96, the company came up with a public issue, aggregating Rs 12.66 cr to part-finance the expansion of integrated alloy steel wires and eutetic grade bar plant by setting up a 24 stand tandem mill (48,000 tpa) and a 15,000 tpa induction furnace at a project cost of Rs.23.10 cr. The commercial production of the above expansion project is expected to commence from Aug.96.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.