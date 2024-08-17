iifl-logo-icon 1
Vertex Spinning Ltd Share Price

1.64
(0.00%)
Jul 4, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Vertex Spinning Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.64

Prev. Close

1.64

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

1.64

Day's Low

1.64

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

126.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vertex Spinning Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vertex Spinning Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vertex Spinning Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:05 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.06%

Non-Promoter- 47.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vertex Spinning Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

19.91

19.91

19.91

19.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

232.15

234.94

241.2

245.69

Net Worth

252.06

254.85

261.11

265.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.28

0.8

4

38.7

yoy growth (%)

-63.88

-79.96

-89.65

-47.41

Raw materials

-0.26

-1.2

-2.13

-38.34

As % of sales

91.69

149.88

53.38

99.06

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-2.52

-3.3

-1.58

-3.16

Depreciation

-2.47

-2.83

-3.42

-3.42

Tax paid

0.1

0.04

0.08

0.08

Working capital

-0.04

-0.43

1.84

-0.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.88

-79.96

-89.65

-47.41

Op profit growth

-89.97

-125.64

601.24

-88.62

EBIT growth

-23.58

109.18

-50.06

184.72

Net profit growth

-25.75

118.12

-51.47

9,817.91

No Record Found

Vertex Spinning Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vertex Spinning Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

SAMAR BALLAV MOHAPATRA

Additional Director

SURENDRA MUNGEE

Additional Director

GIRIRAJ PRASAD SHARMA

Managing Director

SACHIN SHARMA

Director

SURESH SHARMA

Additional Director

SHIV KUMAR MISRA

Managing Director

KAPIL VIJAY PANDYA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vertex Spinning Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Gautam Jha and associates with Suresh Sharma, Vertex Machineries (VML) was incorporated on Sep.94 as a private limited company. It became a public limited company in May 95. VML group companies are Brakes Auto (I), S S Forgings and Engineering and Sterling Kalksand Bricks.In Feb.96, the company came up with a public issue, aggregating Rs 12.66 cr to part-finance the expansion of integrated alloy steel wires and eutetic grade bar plant by setting up a 24 stand tandem mill (48,000 tpa) and a 15,000 tpa induction furnace at a project cost of Rs.23.10 cr. The commercial production of the above expansion project is expected to commence from Aug.96.
