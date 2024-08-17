Promoted by Gautam Jha and associates with Suresh Sharma, Vertex Machineries (VML) was incorporated on Sep.94 as a private limited company. It became a public limited company in May 95. VML group companies are Brakes Auto (I), S S Forgings and Engineering and Sterling Kalksand Bricks.In Feb.96, the company came up with a public issue, aggregating Rs 12.66 cr to part-finance the expansion of integrated alloy steel wires and eutetic grade bar plant by setting up a 24 stand tandem mill (48,000 tpa) and a 15,000 tpa induction furnace at a project cost of Rs.23.10 cr. The commercial production of the above expansion project is expected to commence from Aug.96.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.