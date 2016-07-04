Vertex Spinning Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-2.52
-3.3
-1.58
-3.16
Depreciation
-2.47
-2.83
-3.42
-3.42
Tax paid
0.1
0.04
0.08
0.08
Working capital
-0.04
-0.43
1.84
-0.56
Other operating items
Operating
-4.95
-6.52
-3.08
-7.07
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-4.95
-6.52
-3.08
-7.07
Equity raised
469.51
479.4
488.38
500.54
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
464.56
472.87
485.3
494.4
No Record Found
