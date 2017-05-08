VHCL Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
51.48
16.3
16.4
13.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.8
39.03
39
15.96
Net Worth
58.28
55.33
55.4
29.29
Minority Interest
Debt
204.71
125.55
55.77
26.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.89
0.81
0.65
0.98
Total Liabilities
263.88
181.69
111.82
56.6
Fixed Assets
44.55
38.86
28.17
27.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.52
1.52
1.52
1.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
216.99
127.77
65.51
20.54
Inventories
0.97
50.67
35.82
8.26
Inventory Days
37.12
27.22
13.21
Sundry Debtors
297.7
252.06
197.55
88.56
Debtor Days
184.66
150.16
141.67
Other Current Assets
14.04
27.26
14.41
11.54
Sundry Creditors
-88.11
-190.98
-81.41
-25.77
Creditor Days
139.91
61.88
41.22
Other Current Liabilities
-7.61
-11.24
-100.86
-62.05
Cash
0.82
13.54
16.62
6.94
Total Assets
263.88
181.69
111.82
56.58
