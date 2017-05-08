iifl-logo-icon 1
VHCL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.47
(0.00%)
May 8, 2017|11:11:44 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR VHCL Industries Ltd

VHCL Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

18.36

12.7

10.41

-0.02

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.48

-1.65

0

Tax paid

-0.57

-2.85

-0.47

0

Working capital

59.3

53.53

28.25

Other operating items

Operating

75.82

61.9

36.53

Capital expenditure

0.18

1.09

20.2

Free cash flow

76

62.99

56.73

Equity raised

95.92

65.82

17.17

Investing

0

0

1.49

Financing

149.34

52.5

26.66

Dividends paid

0

0.74

0.63

0

Net in cash

321.27

182.06

102.69

