VHCL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
18.36
12.7
10.41
-0.02
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.48
-1.65
0
Tax paid
-0.57
-2.85
-0.47
0
Working capital
59.3
53.53
28.25
Other operating items
Operating
75.82
61.9
36.53
Capital expenditure
0.18
1.09
20.2
Free cash flow
76
62.99
56.73
Equity raised
95.92
65.82
17.17
Investing
0
0
1.49
Financing
149.34
52.5
26.66
Dividends paid
0
0.74
0.63
0
Net in cash
321.27
182.06
102.69
