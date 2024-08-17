SectorPlastic products
Open₹0.47
Prev. Close₹0.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹0.47
Day's Low₹0.47
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.03
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
51.48
16.3
16.4
13.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.8
39.03
39
15.96
Net Worth
58.28
55.33
55.4
29.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
498.2
480.17
228.16
0.06
yoy growth (%)
3.75
110.44
3,26,720.21
Raw materials
-461.76
-453.61
-204.38
-0.04
As % of sales
92.68
94.46
89.57
63.39
Employee costs
-0.67
-0.63
-0.5
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
18.36
12.7
10.41
-0.02
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.48
-1.65
0
Tax paid
-0.57
-2.85
-0.47
0
Working capital
59.3
53.53
28.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.75
110.44
3,26,720.21
Op profit growth
48.13
14.86
-83,947.97
EBIT growth
48.08
19.36
-80,960.98
Net profit growth
-99.59
-0.06
-32,215.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
PANKAJBHAI HARILAL VALIA
Additional Director
BALGOVIND MISHRA
Additional Director
MANHARBHAI PURUSHOTTAMDAS MEHTA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by VHCL Industries Ltd
Summary
Jhaveri Weldflux has been engaged mainly in the manufacture of welding flux. Formed as a partnership firm called Weldflux Manufacturing Company on February 15, 1991, it was incorporated as a private limited company named Weldflux on July 19, 1991 and converted into a public limited company with effect from April 20, 1992.Located in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, the manufacturing unit has capacity to manufacture welding flux, wires and electrodes including submerged arc-welding flux and copper-coated mild steel wires. The company caters to the liquid petroleum gas and engineering industries. It has been suspended from the BSE on account of non compliance with listing agreement clauses.
Read More
