VHCL Industries Ltd Share Price

0.47
(0.00%)
May 8, 2017|11:11:44 AM

VHCL Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

0.47

Prev. Close

0.47

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

0.47

Day's Low

0.47

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.03

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

VHCL Industries Ltd Corporate Action

VHCL Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

VHCL Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:14 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.57%

Non-Promoter- 1.09%

Institutions: 1.08%

Non-Institutions: 79.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

VHCL Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

51.48

16.3

16.4

13.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.8

39.03

39

15.96

Net Worth

58.28

55.33

55.4

29.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

498.2

480.17

228.16

0.06

yoy growth (%)

3.75

110.44

3,26,720.21

Raw materials

-461.76

-453.61

-204.38

-0.04

As % of sales

92.68

94.46

89.57

63.39

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.63

-0.5

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

18.36

12.7

10.41

-0.02

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.48

-1.65

0

Tax paid

-0.57

-2.85

-0.47

0

Working capital

59.3

53.53

28.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.75

110.44

3,26,720.21

Op profit growth

48.13

14.86

-83,947.97

EBIT growth

48.08

19.36

-80,960.98

Net profit growth

-99.59

-0.06

-32,215.2

No Record Found

VHCL Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT VHCL Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

PANKAJBHAI HARILAL VALIA

Additional Director

BALGOVIND MISHRA

Additional Director

MANHARBHAI PURUSHOTTAMDAS MEHTA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VHCL Industries Ltd

Summary

Jhaveri Weldflux has been engaged mainly in the manufacture of welding flux. Formed as a partnership firm called Weldflux Manufacturing Company on February 15, 1991, it was incorporated as a private limited company named Weldflux on July 19, 1991 and converted into a public limited company with effect from April 20, 1992.Located in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, the manufacturing unit has capacity to manufacture welding flux, wires and electrodes including submerged arc-welding flux and copper-coated mild steel wires. The company caters to the liquid petroleum gas and engineering industries. It has been suspended from the BSE on account of non compliance with listing agreement clauses.
