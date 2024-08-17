VHCL Industries Ltd Summary

Jhaveri Weldflux has been engaged mainly in the manufacture of welding flux. Formed as a partnership firm called Weldflux Manufacturing Company on February 15, 1991, it was incorporated as a private limited company named Weldflux on July 19, 1991 and converted into a public limited company with effect from April 20, 1992.Located in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, the manufacturing unit has capacity to manufacture welding flux, wires and electrodes including submerged arc-welding flux and copper-coated mild steel wires. The company caters to the liquid petroleum gas and engineering industries. It has been suspended from the BSE on account of non compliance with listing agreement clauses.