|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
498.2
480.17
228.16
0.06
yoy growth (%)
3.75
110.44
3,26,720.21
Raw materials
-461.76
-453.61
-204.38
-0.04
As % of sales
92.68
94.46
89.57
63.39
Employee costs
-0.67
-0.63
-0.5
0
As % of sales
0.13
0.13
0.22
0
Other costs
-4.45
-4.77
-4.87
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.89
0.99
2.13
68.04
Operating profit
31.31
21.14
18.4
-0.02
OPM
6.28
4.4
8.06
-31.44
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.48
-1.65
0
Interest expense
-12.54
-8.16
-7.06
0
Other income
0.85
1.21
0.73
0
Profit before tax
18.36
12.7
10.41
-0.02
Taxes
-0.57
-2.85
-0.47
0
Tax rate
-3.11
-22.44
-4.55
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
17.79
9.85
9.94
-0.02
Exceptional items
-17.76
-2.91
-2.99
0
Net profit
0.02
6.94
6.94
-0.02
yoy growth (%)
-99.59
-0.06
-32,215.2
NPM
0
1.44
3.04
-30.97
