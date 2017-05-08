iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VHCL Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.47
(0.00%)
May 8, 2017|11:11:44 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VHCL Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

498.2

480.17

228.16

0.06

yoy growth (%)

3.75

110.44

3,26,720.21

Raw materials

-461.76

-453.61

-204.38

-0.04

As % of sales

92.68

94.46

89.57

63.39

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.63

-0.5

0

As % of sales

0.13

0.13

0.22

0

Other costs

-4.45

-4.77

-4.87

-0.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.89

0.99

2.13

68.04

Operating profit

31.31

21.14

18.4

-0.02

OPM

6.28

4.4

8.06

-31.44

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.48

-1.65

0

Interest expense

-12.54

-8.16

-7.06

0

Other income

0.85

1.21

0.73

0

Profit before tax

18.36

12.7

10.41

-0.02

Taxes

-0.57

-2.85

-0.47

0

Tax rate

-3.11

-22.44

-4.55

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

17.79

9.85

9.94

-0.02

Exceptional items

-17.76

-2.91

-2.99

0

Net profit

0.02

6.94

6.94

-0.02

yoy growth (%)

-99.59

-0.06

-32,215.2

NPM

0

1.44

3.04

-30.97

VHCL Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR VHCL Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.