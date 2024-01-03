iifl-logo
Victoria Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

10

10

10

10

Reserves

-4.56

-4.61

-4.33

-4.08

Net Worth

5.94

5.89

6.17

6.42

Minority Interest

Debt

48.12

36.74

39.59

40.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

54.06

42.63

45.76

46.93

Fixed Assets

3.95

4.18

4.39

4.66

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.95

2.5

2.4

2.3

Networking Capital

47.94

35.71

38.75

39.74

Inventories

117.2

119.76

112.71

109.12

Inventory Days

-23,10,844.99

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

11.38

10.7

10.13

13.6

Sundry Creditors

-0.56

-0.35

-0.63

-0.11

Creditor Days

-2,329.48

Other Current Liabilities

-80.08

-94.4

-83.46

-82.87

Cash

0.24

0.23

0.21

0.22

Total Assets

54.08

42.62

45.75

46.92

