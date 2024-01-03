Victoria Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
10
10
10
10
Reserves
-4.56
-4.61
-4.33
-4.08
Net Worth
5.94
5.89
6.17
6.42
Minority Interest
Debt
48.12
36.74
39.59
40.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
54.06
42.63
45.76
46.93
Fixed Assets
3.95
4.18
4.39
4.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.95
2.5
2.4
2.3
Networking Capital
47.94
35.71
38.75
39.74
Inventories
117.2
119.76
112.71
109.12
Inventory Days
-23,10,844.99
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
11.38
10.7
10.13
13.6
Sundry Creditors
-0.56
-0.35
-0.63
-0.11
Creditor Days
-2,329.48
Other Current Liabilities
-80.08
-94.4
-83.46
-82.87
Cash
0.24
0.23
0.21
0.22
Total Assets
54.08
42.62
45.75
46.92
