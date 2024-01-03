Victoria Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.44
0.06
-0.09
-0.74
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.28
0
0
Tax paid
0.1
-0.05
-0.21
0.02
Working capital
2.27
10.4
11.17
8.55
Other operating items
Operating
1.61
10.11
10.86
7.83
Capital expenditure
-0.12
5.26
0
0
Free cash flow
1.49
15.37
10.86
7.83
Equity raised
-7.48
-7.49
-6.83
-4.79
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
78.68
66.22
44.91
25.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
72.68
74.1
48.93
28.14
