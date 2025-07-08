Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
10
10
10
10
Reserves
-4.56
-4.61
-4.33
-4.08
Net Worth
5.94
5.89
6.17
6.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
-0.01
5.46
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100.31
0
0
0
Raw materials
2.4
3.26
25.86
1
As % of sales
13,925.5
59.83
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.44
0.06
-0.09
-0.74
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.28
0
0
Tax paid
0.1
-0.05
-0.21
0.02
Working capital
2.27
10.4
11.17
8.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100.31
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-146.19
-662.32
-36.59
74.77
EBIT growth
-823.64
-234.48
-50.75
65.68
Net profit growth
-18,649.03
-100.58
-56.76
1,140.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
842.8
|115.29
|2,08,619.27
|1,549.94
|0.71
|2,235.87
|118.79
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,374.85
|62.66
|1,37,216.06
|774.1
|0.31
|3,846.1
|186.99
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.35
|0
|71,516.29
|17.2
|0.11
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,310.5
|82.7
|69,593.68
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,858.95
|39.19
|67,591.84
|309.07
|0.43
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Executive Director & CFO
Krishna Kumar Pittie
Whole-time Director
Satish Badriprasad Sharma
Independent Director
Dilipkumar Ramashankar Pandey
Independent Director
Meena Panchal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amrit Suthar
Vaibhav Chambers Opp IT Office,
Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra(E),
Maharashtra - 400050
Tel: 91-022-42604260
Website: http://www.victoriaenterprises.co.in
Email: contact@pittiegroup.com
147Mahatma Gandhi Rd,
3rd Floor, Fort,
Mumbai - 400 001
Tel: 91-22-22635000/01/02
Website: www.computechsharecap.com
Email: marketing@comptechsharecap.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Victoria Enterprises Ltd
