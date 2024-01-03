iifl-logo
Victoria Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

-0.01

5.46

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100.31

0

0

0

Raw materials

2.4

3.26

25.86

1

As % of sales

13,925.5

59.83

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-2.53

-8.4

-25.92

-1.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14,697.92

153.87

0

0

Operating profit

-0.15

0.32

-0.05

-0.09

OPM

872.42

5.95

0

0

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.28

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.04

-0.65

Other income

0.03

0.01

0.01

0

Profit before tax

-0.44

0.06

-0.09

-0.74

Taxes

0.1

-0.05

-0.21

0.02

Tax rate

-24.48

-97.05

224.57

-3.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.33

0

-0.3

-0.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.33

0

-0.3

-0.71

yoy growth (%)

-18,649.03

-100.58

-56.76

1,140.46

NPM

1,932.75

0.03

0

0

