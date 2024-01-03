Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
-0.01
5.46
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100.31
0
0
0
Raw materials
2.4
3.26
25.86
1
As % of sales
13,925.5
59.83
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-2.53
-8.4
-25.92
-1.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14,697.92
153.87
0
0
Operating profit
-0.15
0.32
-0.05
-0.09
OPM
872.42
5.95
0
0
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.28
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.04
-0.65
Other income
0.03
0.01
0.01
0
Profit before tax
-0.44
0.06
-0.09
-0.74
Taxes
0.1
-0.05
-0.21
0.02
Tax rate
-24.48
-97.05
224.57
-3.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.33
0
-0.3
-0.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.33
0
-0.3
-0.71
yoy growth (%)
-18,649.03
-100.58
-56.76
1,140.46
NPM
1,932.75
0.03
0
0
