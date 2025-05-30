Board Meeting 30 May 2025 26 May 2025

Victoria Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations 2015) we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 30 2025 to inter-alia: I. Consider approve and take on record the Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2025 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. II. Any Other matter with permission of the chair Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.05.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 7 Feb 2025

VICTORIA ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Regulations) we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday February 13 2025 to inter alia consider and approve the Standalone unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ended December 31 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, February 13, 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 21 Nov 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday November 14, 2024 inter alia, considered and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024