Victoria Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024
09/07/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202526 May 2025
Victoria Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations 2015) we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 30 2025 to inter-alia: I. Consider approve and take on record the Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2025 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. II. Any Other matter with permission of the chair Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.05.2025)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20257 Feb 2025
VICTORIA ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Regulations) we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday February 13 2025 to inter alia consider and approve the Standalone unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ended December 31 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, February 13, 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202421 Nov 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday November 14, 2024 inter alia, considered and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024
Board Meeting31 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
VICTORIA ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)

