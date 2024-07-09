|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|5 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, 23rd September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024, both days will be inclusive, for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of AGM.
