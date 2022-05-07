Viksit Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.26
-0.3
5.3
6.23
Net Worth
-1.01
-0.05
5.55
6.48
Minority Interest
Debt
1.1
1.1
1.1
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.09
1.07
6.65
6.48
Fixed Assets
0.17
0.01
0.05
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.18
1.02
6.37
6.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
-0.98
-0.01
0.08
-0.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.82
0
0
0.96
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.28
1.08
1.08
1.09
Sundry Creditors
-1.01
-0.97
-0.99
-2.12
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.07
-0.12
-0.01
0
Cash
0.72
0.01
0.11
0.06
Total Assets
0.1
1.05
6.63
6.48
