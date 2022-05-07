iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Viksit Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

4.25
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:31 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Viksit Engineering Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.26

-0.3

5.3

6.23

Net Worth

-1.01

-0.05

5.55

6.48

Minority Interest

Debt

1.1

1.1

1.1

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.02

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.09

1.07

6.65

6.48

Fixed Assets

0.17

0.01

0.05

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.18

1.02

6.37

6.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

-0.98

-0.01

0.08

-0.07

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.82

0

0

0.96

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.28

1.08

1.08

1.09

Sundry Creditors

-1.01

-0.97

-0.99

-2.12

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.07

-0.12

-0.01

0

Cash

0.72

0.01

0.11

0.06

Total Assets

0.1

1.05

6.63

6.48

Viksit Engg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Viksit Engineering Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.