Viksit Engineering Ltd Share Price Live

4.25
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:31 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.25
  • Day's High4.25
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.25
  • Day's Low4.25
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-63.48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.11
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Viksit Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

4.25

Prev. Close

4.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.25

Day's Low

4.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-63.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Viksit Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

5 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

Viksit Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Viksit Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:51 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.20%

Non-Promoter- 99.79%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Viksit Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.26

-0.3

5.3

6.23

Net Worth

-1.01

-0.05

5.55

6.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

598.69

93.2

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

542.37

-60.46

Raw materials

0

0

-598.12

-92.86

As % of sales

0

0

99.9

99.63

Employee costs

0

-0.03

-0.12

-0.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.99

-0.41

0.49

0.17

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.37

-0.87

-0.19

-0.11

Working capital

0.54

-17.18

20.72

-12.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

542.37

-60.46

Op profit growth

1,095.31

-211.37

111.61

118.05

EBIT growth

871.34

-182.94

188.31

-97.56

Net profit growth

240.47

-532.85

444.14

-98.98

No Record Found

Viksit Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Viksit Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Raghunandan Khandelwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gyandatt Mandloi

Independent Director

Rajesh Porwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandni Khatri

Registered Office

A-9/2 MIDC Taloja Indl Estate,

Taloja,

Maharashtra - 410208

Tel: 91-022-65182932

Website: http://www.viksit.in

Email: investor_viksit@yahoo.in

Registrar Office

170/10 Film Colony,

R N T Marg,

Indore - 452001

Tel: 91-731-2523545

Website: www.sarthakglobal.com

Email: investors@sarthakglobal.com

Summary

Viksit Engineering Ltd. was incorporated in February 16th, 1983. The Company is into the business activity of wholesale trading of hot roll plate, hot roll steel coils and hot roll sheet.
Reports by Viksit Engineering Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Viksit Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Viksit Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Viksit Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Viksit Engineering Ltd is ₹0.11 Cr. as of 07 May ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Viksit Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Viksit Engineering Ltd is 0 and -0.07 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Viksit Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Viksit Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Viksit Engineering Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the CAGR of Viksit Engineering Ltd?

Viksit Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Viksit Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Viksit Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.80 %

