Open₹4.25
Prev. Close₹4.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.25
Day's Low₹4.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-63.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.26
-0.3
5.3
6.23
Net Worth
-1.01
-0.05
5.55
6.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
598.69
93.2
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
542.37
-60.46
Raw materials
0
0
-598.12
-92.86
As % of sales
0
0
99.9
99.63
Employee costs
0
-0.03
-0.12
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.99
-0.41
0.49
0.17
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.37
-0.87
-0.19
-0.11
Working capital
0.54
-17.18
20.72
-12.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
542.37
-60.46
Op profit growth
1,095.31
-211.37
111.61
118.05
EBIT growth
871.34
-182.94
188.31
-97.56
Net profit growth
240.47
-532.85
444.14
-98.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Raghunandan Khandelwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gyandatt Mandloi
Independent Director
Rajesh Porwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandni Khatri
A-9/2 MIDC Taloja Indl Estate,
Taloja,
Maharashtra - 410208
Tel: 91-022-65182932
Website: http://www.viksit.in
Email: investor_viksit@yahoo.in
170/10 Film Colony,
R N T Marg,
Indore - 452001
Tel: 91-731-2523545
Website: www.sarthakglobal.com
Email: investors@sarthakglobal.com
Summary
Viksit Engineering Ltd. was incorporated in February 16th, 1983. The Company is into the business activity of wholesale trading of hot roll plate, hot roll steel coils and hot roll sheet.
Reports by Viksit Engineering Ltd
