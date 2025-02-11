iifl-logo
Viksit Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

4.25
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:31 PM

Viksit Engg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Feb 20255 Feb 2025
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.02.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
VIKSIT ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the suspended Board of Directors, at its meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 chaired by Shri Dinesh Kumar Deora, Resolution Professional has inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024: Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report; (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
VIKSIT ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

