Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.02.2025)

VIKSIT ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the suspended Board of Directors, at its meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 chaired by Shri Dinesh Kumar Deora, Resolution Professional has inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024: Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report; (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

