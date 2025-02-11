|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2025
|5 Feb 2025
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|VIKSIT ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the suspended Board of Directors, at its meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 chaired by Shri Dinesh Kumar Deora, Resolution Professional has inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024: Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report; (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|VIKSIT ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
