Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
598.69
93.2
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
542.37
-60.46
Raw materials
0
0
-598.12
-92.86
As % of sales
0
0
99.9
99.63
Employee costs
0
-0.03
-0.12
-0.11
As % of sales
0
0
0.02
0.11
Other costs
-4.42
-0.33
-0.1
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0.01
0.07
Operating profit
-4.42
-0.36
0.33
0.15
OPM
0
0
0.05
0.16
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.47
0
0.2
0.06
Profit before tax
-3.99
-0.41
0.49
0.17
Taxes
-0.37
-0.87
-0.19
-0.11
Tax rate
9.35
211.99
-40.21
-68.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.36
-1.28
0.29
0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.36
-1.28
0.29
0.05
yoy growth (%)
240.47
-532.85
444.14
-98.98
NPM
0
0
0.04
0.05
No Record Found
