iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Viksit Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.25
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:31 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Viksit Engineering Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

598.69

93.2

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

542.37

-60.46

Raw materials

0

0

-598.12

-92.86

As % of sales

0

0

99.9

99.63

Employee costs

0

-0.03

-0.12

-0.11

As % of sales

0

0

0.02

0.11

Other costs

-4.42

-0.33

-0.1

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0.01

0.07

Operating profit

-4.42

-0.36

0.33

0.15

OPM

0

0

0.05

0.16

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.47

0

0.2

0.06

Profit before tax

-3.99

-0.41

0.49

0.17

Taxes

-0.37

-0.87

-0.19

-0.11

Tax rate

9.35

211.99

-40.21

-68.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.36

-1.28

0.29

0.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.36

-1.28

0.29

0.05

yoy growth (%)

240.47

-532.85

444.14

-98.98

NPM

0

0

0.04

0.05

Viksit Engg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Viksit Engineering Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.