iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Viksit Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.25
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:31 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Viksit Engineering Ltd

Viksit Engg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.99

-0.41

0.49

0.17

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.37

-0.87

-0.19

-0.11

Working capital

0.54

-17.18

20.72

-12.17

Other operating items

Operating

-3.86

-18.5

20.97

-12.16

Capital expenditure

-0.2

-0.04

0

0.1

Free cash flow

-4.06

-18.54

20.97

-12.06

Equity raised

21.18

24.56

24.79

24.68

Investing

-4.5

7.38

0.71

1.01

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

12.62

13.39

46.47

13.63

Viksit Engg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Viksit Engineering Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.