Viksit Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.99
-0.41
0.49
0.17
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.37
-0.87
-0.19
-0.11
Working capital
0.54
-17.18
20.72
-12.17
Other operating items
Operating
-3.86
-18.5
20.97
-12.16
Capital expenditure
-0.2
-0.04
0
0.1
Free cash flow
-4.06
-18.54
20.97
-12.06
Equity raised
21.18
24.56
24.79
24.68
Investing
-4.5
7.38
0.71
1.01
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
12.62
13.39
46.47
13.63
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.