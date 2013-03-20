iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd Balance Sheet

1.91
(-4.50%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

7.77

8.68

8.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.83

-7.79

-6.2

Net Worth

-0.06

0.89

2.48

Minority Interest

Debt

4.14

1.15

0.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.08

2.04

2.88

Fixed Assets

2.53

2.43

2.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.43

-0.43

0.13

Inventories

3.8

5.5

5.91

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.17

1.86

2

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.49

0.55

0.54

Sundry Creditors

-1.52

-4.48

-4.46

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.51

-3.86

-3.86

Cash

0.1

0.02

0.04

Total Assets

4.08

2.04

2.88

Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.