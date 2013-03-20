Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
7.77
8.68
8.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.83
-7.79
-6.2
Net Worth
-0.06
0.89
2.48
Minority Interest
Debt
4.14
1.15
0.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.08
2.04
2.88
Fixed Assets
2.53
2.43
2.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.43
-0.43
0.13
Inventories
3.8
5.5
5.91
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.17
1.86
2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.49
0.55
0.54
Sundry Creditors
-1.52
-4.48
-4.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.51
-3.86
-3.86
Cash
0.1
0.02
0.04
Total Assets
4.08
2.04
2.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.