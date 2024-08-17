Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹1.91
Prev. Close₹2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹1.91
Day's Low₹1.91
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-7.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.34
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
7.77
8.68
8.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.83
-7.79
-6.2
Net Worth
-0.06
0.89
2.48
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
0
0.17
0.92
2.06
3.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.17
0.92
2.06
3.39
Other Operating Income
0.12
0
0.01
0.02
0.05
Other Income
-1.9
2.82
-0.02
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
72.86
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
306.1
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
83.81
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
214.2
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,678.9
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Nitin Naik
Director
Ajitsingh Taluja
Director
Kenny Motwani
Whole-time Director
Satish Nandigama
Director
Anil Sunkara
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd
Summary
Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd (VCCL), founded in 1983 as a partnership firm by Mr Anil Kapur and Mr Rajesh Vaishnav, was converted into private limited company on October 1, 1996 and a public limited company on July, 1, 1999.The company started with manufacturing and marketing of greeting cards. The product profile has now extended to include posters, autograph books, address books, telephone books, gift wraps etc. VCCL entered into an agreement with Hallmark Cards Inc, of USA for the use of brands, trademarks and copyrights covering intellectual property. The company later has also entered into agreements with Verkerke Copyright & Licensing GmbH Switzerland represented by Hallmark Cards Australia Ltd for non transferable non exclusive right to use the copyrights in the manufacture, distribution and sale of card products, poster products and poster cards in the India and Sri Lanka. It also has rights to use Andrew Brownsword, Gordon Fraser Gallery and Forever Friends trademarks and all other trademarks owned by Brownsword in manufacture, distribution, sale and advertising in India.The company has also entered into an agreement with Rajshri Music during 1998 to manufacture products (including mugs, letter pads, t-shirts etc) using the logo and photographs from the album Yeh Hai Prem. Yet another agreement, is with the Cancer Patients Aid Association to use its logo on greeting cars. During the same year, VCCL launched the personalised cards in association with American Marketi
Read More
