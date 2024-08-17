iifl-logo-icon 1
Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd Share Price

1.91
(-4.50%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

1.91

Prev. Close

2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

1.91

Day's Low

1.91

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-7.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.34

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:15 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

7.77

8.68

8.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.83

-7.79

-6.2

Net Worth

-0.06

0.89

2.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

0

0.17

0.92

2.06

3.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.17

0.92

2.06

3.39

Other Operating Income

0.12

0

0.01

0.02

0.05

Other Income

-1.9

2.82

-0.02

0

0

View Annually Results

Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

72.86

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

306.1

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

83.81

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

214.2

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,678.9

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Nitin Naik

Director

Ajitsingh Taluja

Director

Kenny Motwani

Whole-time Director

Satish Nandigama

Director

Anil Sunkara

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd

Summary

Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd (VCCL), founded in 1983 as a partnership firm by Mr Anil Kapur and Mr Rajesh Vaishnav, was converted into private limited company on October 1, 1996 and a public limited company on July, 1, 1999.The company started with manufacturing and marketing of greeting cards. The product profile has now extended to include posters, autograph books, address books, telephone books, gift wraps etc. VCCL entered into an agreement with Hallmark Cards Inc, of USA for the use of brands, trademarks and copyrights covering intellectual property. The company later has also entered into agreements with Verkerke Copyright & Licensing GmbH Switzerland represented by Hallmark Cards Australia Ltd for non transferable non exclusive right to use the copyrights in the manufacture, distribution and sale of card products, poster products and poster cards in the India and Sri Lanka. It also has rights to use Andrew Brownsword, Gordon Fraser Gallery and Forever Friends trademarks and all other trademarks owned by Brownsword in manufacture, distribution, sale and advertising in India.The company has also entered into an agreement with Rajshri Music during 1998 to manufacture products (including mugs, letter pads, t-shirts etc) using the logo and photographs from the album Yeh Hai Prem. Yet another agreement, is with the Cancer Patients Aid Association to use its logo on greeting cars. During the same year, VCCL launched the personalised cards in association with American Marketi
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

