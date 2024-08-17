Summary

Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd (VCCL), founded in 1983 as a partnership firm by Mr Anil Kapur and Mr Rajesh Vaishnav, was converted into private limited company on October 1, 1996 and a public limited company on July, 1, 1999.The company started with manufacturing and marketing of greeting cards. The product profile has now extended to include posters, autograph books, address books, telephone books, gift wraps etc. VCCL entered into an agreement with Hallmark Cards Inc, of USA for the use of brands, trademarks and copyrights covering intellectual property. The company later has also entered into agreements with Verkerke Copyright & Licensing GmbH Switzerland represented by Hallmark Cards Australia Ltd for non transferable non exclusive right to use the copyrights in the manufacture, distribution and sale of card products, poster products and poster cards in the India and Sri Lanka. It also has rights to use Andrew Brownsword, Gordon Fraser Gallery and Forever Friends trademarks and all other trademarks owned by Brownsword in manufacture, distribution, sale and advertising in India.The company has also entered into an agreement with Rajshri Music during 1998 to manufacture products (including mugs, letter pads, t-shirts etc) using the logo and photographs from the album Yeh Hai Prem. Yet another agreement, is with the Cancer Patients Aid Association to use its logo on greeting cars. During the same year, VCCL launched the personalised cards in association with American Marketi

