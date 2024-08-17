Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd Summary

Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd (VCCL), founded in 1983 as a partnership firm by Mr Anil Kapur and Mr Rajesh Vaishnav, was converted into private limited company on October 1, 1996 and a public limited company on July, 1, 1999.The company started with manufacturing and marketing of greeting cards. The product profile has now extended to include posters, autograph books, address books, telephone books, gift wraps etc. VCCL entered into an agreement with Hallmark Cards Inc, of USA for the use of brands, trademarks and copyrights covering intellectual property. The company later has also entered into agreements with Verkerke Copyright & Licensing GmbH Switzerland represented by Hallmark Cards Australia Ltd for non transferable non exclusive right to use the copyrights in the manufacture, distribution and sale of card products, poster products and poster cards in the India and Sri Lanka. It also has rights to use Andrew Brownsword, Gordon Fraser Gallery and Forever Friends trademarks and all other trademarks owned by Brownsword in manufacture, distribution, sale and advertising in India.The company has also entered into an agreement with Rajshri Music during 1998 to manufacture products (including mugs, letter pads, t-shirts etc) using the logo and photographs from the album Yeh Hai Prem. Yet another agreement, is with the Cancer Patients Aid Association to use its logo on greeting cars. During the same year, VCCL launched the personalised cards in association with American Marketing Group, Chennai, which enable the consumers to print the receivers and senders name and their own messages. During 2000-2001 the company has introduced the Greeting Cards in Hindi and Marathi and it has been well accepted in the market by the customers.The company is planning to launch its products in Nepal during the year. The company entered into agreement with M/s Ultra Movies Channel to distribute the companys products in the country. The agreement was came into effect from 1st February,2003. As restructuring measure the company has closed its Pune unit and goa unit has made a exclusive production unit,which is having adequate capacity and infrastructure for future requirement.