Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
VINTAGE CARDS AND CREATIONS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
VINTAGE CARDS AND CREATIONS LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of VINTAGE CARDS & CREATIONS
LIMITED as at March 31, 2011, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow
Statement. of the Company for the year, ended on that date annexed thereto.
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys
Management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial
statements based on our audit.
2. We conduct our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain responsible assurance about whether the financial are free
of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on attest basis,
evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation .We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. AS required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, issued by
the Central Government of India in terms of Section 227(4A) of the
Companies Act, 1956, we annex hereto a statement on the matters specified
in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
a) We have obtained all the information and explanation which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit
except for the Items mentioned In d(1) to (r) below b) In our opinion,
proper books of accounts are required bylaw, have been kept by the Company
so far as it appears from the examination of such books.
c) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement dealt
with by this report are in, agreement with the books of account.
d) We further report that:
(i) All balance of debtors, creditors, advance given , current liabilities
and fixed deposits pledged with the sales tax authorities are subject to
confirmation, reconciliation and consequential adjustments; If any,
(ii) In absence of proper records, we are unable to comment on the
valuation of the inventories. We have placed the reliance on the management
representation in this regard.
(iii) The Company had received Re. 91.00 sacs from various parties and had
shown it as equity share application money in the Last year Balance Sheet.
In absence of any Board Resolution or any documentation; we are unable to
comment on the nature of these amounts received and the treatment of the
same In computation of EPS:The Management has converted the same to
Unsecured Loans in the Current year, but the management does not have any
documentation for the Same being approved by relevant parties.
(iv) Refer schedule S - Note No. 14 of Notes to Accounts: The Company is
yet to issue Convertible warrants till the end of this report.
(v) On the date of Signing of the Balance Sheet the Company has either sold
off or written off Most of the Fixed Assets. Also the Agreement with
Hallmark Inc. USA for use of the HALLMARK R Trademark and Logo Is canceled.
Thus the Going Concern status of the Company seems to be affected unless
the Management takes some fresh equity and steps to review the Company are
initiated.
e) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the
Cash Flow statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956.
f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, and subject to (d) above, the said accounts read
with the notes thereon, give the information required by the Companies Act,
1956, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in the
conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:
(i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
Company as at March, 31, 2011.
(ii) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the Loss of the Company
for the year ended on that date; and
(iii) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the
Company for the year ended on that date.
5. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors
as on March 31, 2011 and taken on record that none of the Director is
disqualified as on March 31, 2011, from being appointed as a Director in
terms of clause (g) of Sub-Section(1) of section 274 of the Companies Act,
1956.
For Uttam Abuwala Co
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration No. 111164W
C.A. Sumit bansal
Membership No.: 135053
Place: Pune
Date : December 6, 2011
Annexure to the Auditors Report:
AS required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, issued by the
Central Government of India in terms of Section 227(4A) of the Companies
Act, 1956, we further report that:
1. Fixed Assets:
a) The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets.
b) As per information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, the
fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management at
reasonable intervals. Due to this, we are unable to comment on whether any
material discrepancies were noticed and if so whether the same have been
properly dealt with in the books of account.
c) In our opinion and as per the information and explanations given to us,
there was no significant disposal of foxed assets during the year but on
the Date of Signing of the Audit report major fixed assets have been
disposed off so the going concern assumption seems affected.
2. Inventory:
a) The Company has not conducted physical verification of inventory during
the year. Due to this we are unable to comment on whether the procedures of
physical verification of stock are reasonable and adequate in relation to
size of the Company and the nature of its business.
b) The Company has not maintained proper records of Inventory. in absence
of proper records, we are unable to comment about the discrepancies, if any
between the physical stock and the book stock, if any.
3. Loans & Advances:
a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or
other parties listed in register maintained under section 301, of the
Companies Act, 1956.
b) The question of commenting on rates of interest and other terns and
conditions on the loans granted being prejudicial to the interest of the
Company, receipt of regular principal and interest and reasonable steps
taken for recovery of principal and interest does not arise.
c) The Company has taken loans from its wholly owned subsidiary company. In
respect of the said loans, the maximum amount outstanding at any time
during the year is Rs. 0.86 lacs and the year end balance is Rs0.86 lacs.
d) As informed to us, the loans taken from the wholly owned subsidiary
company were interest free loans.
e) In respect of loan taken from subsidiary company, we are unable to
comment on the regularity in payment of principal amount as the terms of
repayment have not been stipulated.
4. In our opinion, Internal control system of-the company needs to be
strengthened in order to be commensurate to the size of the Company and
nature of its business, for the purchases of the inventory, fixed assets
and for the sale of goods and services. Further on the basis of our
examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the
information and explanations given to us, we have not observed and
continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in the internal control
systems, except in the areas of inventory and fixed assets.
5. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of
the opinion that the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to
in Section 301, of the Companies Act,1956 have been entered in the register
required to be maintained under that section.
b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
the contracts or arrangements entered Into the register maintained under
section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 are reasonable having regards to the
prevailing market prices at the relevant time and there are no transactions
exceeding the value of Rs 5,00,000% in respect of any party during the
year.
6. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of section
58A, section 58AA, or any other relevant provisions of the companies Act
1956, and the Rules framed there under.
7. In our opinion, the Company needs to strengthen the internal audit
system considering the size of the Company and the nature of the business.
8. AS informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the
maintenance of cost records under section 209(1) (d) of the Companies Act,
1956, for any of the products of the Company.
9. Statutory Dues:
a) According to the information and explanations given to us; and as per
the records of the Company in our opinion the Company is not regular in
depositing undisputed statutory dues including dues permitting to Investor
Education and Protection Fund, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance,
Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Value added Tax, Service Tax, Custom
Tax, Cess, and any other material statutory dues as applicable with the
appropriate authorities. We have been informed that the undisputed dues in
respect of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Employees State Insurance and Provident
Fund were in arrears, as on March 31, 2011 for period of more than six
months from the date they became payable. The details are as follows:
Name of Statute Nature of dues Period to which Amount Rs.
amount
Income Tax Act TDS on Salary 2009-10 266862
2010-11 383724
TDS on Rent 2006-07 324088
2007-08 62724
2009-10 237028
TDS on contracts 2007-08 177125
2009-10 17977
2010-11 2389
TDS on Professional 2007-08 239613
Fees 2009-10 45125
2010-11 7302
TDS on Commission 2007-08 40086
2009-10 8966
2010-11 1075
Sales Tax Act Sales tax dues Up to September 4784588
2010
Profession Tax Act Profession Tax 2007-08 135000
2008-09 91190
2009-10 44140
2010-11 13050
Employees Provident Fund dues 1.4.09 to 30.9.10 324178
Provident Fund
and Miscellaneous
Provisions Act
Employees State ESIC dues Up to September 47816
Insurance Act, 2010
b) As according to the information and explanations given to us, there are
no dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Value added Tax, Service Tax,
Custom duty or Cess outstanding on account of any dispute other than the
following.
Name of Statute Amount in Rs. Forum where dispute is pending
Maharashtra Sales Tax Act 2734595/- Assistant Commissioner of
Commercial Taxes
(Puns, Maharashtra)
Maharashtra Sales Tax Act 2071218/- Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal
Income Tax Act, 1961 1553557/- Commissioner Appeals
10. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has accumulated Losses as at the end of the financial year which exceeds
One Hundred percent of its net worth and it has incurred cash losses in the
current financial year and the immediate preceding financial year.
11. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on
the documents and records produced before us, there has been no default in
the repayment of loans to banks. There are no dues to financial
institutions or debenture holders.
12. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on
the documents and records produced before us the Company has not granted
any loans or advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares,
debentures or any other securities.
13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the nature of the activities of the business does not attract any
special statute applicable to chit fund and nidhi/mutual benefit
fund/societies.
14. In our opinion and according to the information- and explanations given
to us, the Company does not deal or trade In shares, securities, debentures
and other investments.
15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by other
from banks or financial institutions.
16. The Company has not taken any new term loan during the year.
17. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet, The Cash Flow
Statement and other records examined by us, the Company has not used funds
raised on short term basis for long term investment.
18. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintained under section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956 during the year.
19. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the
year covered by our audit report, the Company has not issued any secured
debentures.
20. The Company has not raised any money through a public issue during the
year.
21. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the
Company, carded out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing
practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given
to us, we have neither come across any instances of material fraud on or by
the company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of
such case by management.
For Uttam Abuwala & Co.,
Chartered Accountants.
(Firm Regn No: 111184W)
CA. Sumit Bansal
Membership No: 135053
DATE : December 6, 2011
Place: Pune