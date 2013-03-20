Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd Management Discussions

Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
VINTAGE CARDS AND CREATIONS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Pursuant to Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, MDA forms part of this
report and is as follows:
A. Industry Structure And Development:
The Company has discontinued with its Company owned stores. There are plans
to sell through the organized retail arena and other channels of
distribution where there would be better reach to customers.
B. Future outlook:
a) Sales and marketing:
The company continues with its own distribution and deals directly with the
corporate and institutions.
b) Cost saving:
The Company continues to focus on reducing the cost of goods, as well as,
the non-product cost.
C. Segment wise, Product wise Performance:
The Company continues to operate in a single business segment of greeting
cards and gifts mainly in India. Therefore, there are no reportable
business and geographical segments.
D. Internal control system and their adequacy:
The company has adequate Internal Control system to safeguard all assets of
the company and detect fraud or irregularities, if any. The Internal
Control systems are designed in such a way to ensure reliability in
financial records and other records for preparing financial information.
E. Risk and concerns:
The Company proposes to institutionalize the Risk Management framework to
effectively, identify, assess & manage risk through an appropriately
designed and strictly enforce system of risk controls.
These controls would promote efficiency and reduce risk of losses and also
provide a reasonable assurance on the reliability of financial statements
and compliance with laws and regulations.
F. Material development in Human Resources including number of people
employed:
The company has a total of 6 employees and company has had cordial employee
relations.
G. Financial and Operational performance:
During the year, the total income was Rs.16.84 Lacs which is lower as
compared to previous years income of Rs 93.95 Lacs; the directors are
unable to recommend any dividend in view of absence of profit for the
period under review.
Corporate tax: Since the Company has not generated any taxable income for
the period; no provision for taxation has been made in the books of
accounts.